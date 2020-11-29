Maoist attack: IED blast in Chhattisgarh killed a CRPF commando and 7 injured

A CRPF personnel killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district. Seven other personnel also suffered injuries in the ambush. The attack took place when a team of the 206th battalion of the CoBRA and police was out on an anti-Naxal operation. The deceased CRPF personnel belongs to Maharashtra’s Nashik district. The seven other injured personnel were undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Raipur.

The deceased was identified as Nitin Bhalerao, 33, assistant Commandant of the 206th battalion of the CoBRA. A joint team of the CoBRA and local police was out for an area domination exercise when the blast took place. The team was scouting the area for the induction of five new battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force and establishment of their new camps in this area and that is when the IED went off. The attack falls under the Chintagufa police station limits and is over 450 km from the state capital Raipur.

