Petrol pump employees attacked with sword over reported fuel theft. Read more!!!

In a dreadful case of brutality delineated from Punjab’s Ludhiana, a group of six men attacked three workers of a petrol pump with swords and sharp weapons after a quarrel over fuel theft yesterday. The complete incident was caught on a CCTV camera.

The event had happened under the limits of Salem Tabri police. The injured petrol pump workers – identified as Sandeep, Durgesh and Amrish – two men arrived at the pump on a bike for getting the vehicle re-fuelled around 1 pm yesterday.

After 20 minutes, the two customers came back with four other men and attacked the petrol pump workers with swords and sharp weapons. Police, after receiving information, rushed to the spot and took the victims to a hospital for treatment.

Police are checking the CCTV footage to identify the assailants. In another incident, three persons were reportedly murdered by a man at a village in Hoshangabad district Madhya Pradesh yesterday. The arrested turned himself in to the police after the crime.