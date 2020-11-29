Revised fuel prices for the month of December announced

The updated price for fuel for the month of December has been announced. The revised fuel prices for the month of December was announced in UAE. The revised price was announced by the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC).

Also Read: 49th UAE National Day: Celebrations at all government offices cancelled

As per the announcement, the price of fuels remain unchanged. UAE fuel prices were last revised in April, and have been unchanged since then.

The Price of Super 98 Petrol is fixed at 1.91 UAE dirham per litre. Special 95 Petrol will cost 1.80 UAE Dirham per litre. E-Plus will cost 1.72 UAE Dirham per litre. Diesel will cost 2.06 UAE Dirham per litre.