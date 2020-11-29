Revised public transport timing announced in UAE

The Road and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced the revised timings of public transport services. The revised timings of public buses, metro, tram, marine transport were announced as UAE is going to have a long weekend holiday from December 1. RTA also announced revised timings for customer happiness centres and service provider centres during the public holiday period.

Metro timings:

The Red Line of Dubai Metro will operate from 5am to 1am (of the following day), the Green Line of Dubai Metro will operate from 5.30am to 1.am (of the following day), and Dubai Tram will operate from 6am to 1am (of the following day). The Metro Link Bus Service at Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail, and Etisalat will be in service from 5am to 1:10am (of the following day).

Bus Timing:

Public buses (Dubai Bus) timings will only be for Tuesday to Wednesday. Main Stations (including Gold Souq Station) will operate from 4.25am to 12:29 am (past midnight). Al Ghubaiba Station from 4.14am to 12:58am (past midnight).

The Intercity Bus and Commercial Coaches will be operating from Union Square from 4.25am to 11pm, Etisalat Metro Station from 5am to 11pm, and Abu Hail Metro Station from 6am to 11pm. The timing of External Stations will be as follows: Jubail at Sharjah from 5.30am to 11.30pm, Hatta from 5.30am to 9.30pm, and Ajman from 5.15am to 11pm.

Marine transport timings:

The Water Bus will operate at Marina Stations (Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Marina Terrace, Marina Promenade) from 12pm (noon) up to 12am (midnight).

RTA centers:

Service Provider Centers will close from Tuesday to Thursday and resume business on Saturday. Customer Happiness Centers will close from Tuesday to Thursday and resume business on Sunday. The Smart Customer Happiness Centers at Umm Al Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, and RTA Head Office will continue operation 24/7 hours as usual.