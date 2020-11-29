Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai makes important announcement

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has made an important announcement. The announcement was made to mark the National Day of UAE.

RTA has announced that all public parking areas in Dubai, except for multi-level parking terminals, will be free of charge during the UAE National Day holiday. The free parking will begin on Tuesday, December 1 and will end on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Also Read: Water, electricity to cost less in Dubai

Earlier, a free parking has also been announced in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Sharjah Municipality has announced the free parking facility. The free parking will come to effect from Tuesday, December 1, till Thursday, December 3. The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced free parking from Tuesday, December 1, to 7.59am on Saturday, December 5.