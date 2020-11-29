‘ The crisis has been created artificially by those patronized by the ruling party’: BJP state president

Dilip Ghosh, the state chief of BJP West Bengal unit has came down heavily against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. The BJP leader has said that the TMC government has created an “artificial potato crisis”.

“Why is the price of potato so high? The crisis has been created artificially by those patronized by the ruling party. It has been created by those who take cut money for everything,” said Dilip Ghosh. The BJP leader said that the sudden spurt in the price of the potato has hurt the common man. The BJP leader also said that the workers of ruling TMC are unhappy with decision of TMC leadership to hire election strategist Prashant Kishore.

The price of potato in West Bengal has reached record high. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi early this month seeking his intervention to control the “extraordinary” price rise of potato and onion.