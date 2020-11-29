‘Transport minister’ narrowly escaped from an attack with a trowel !!!

Andhra Pradesh; An incident took place in Andhra Pradesh when an unidentified man attacked Transport & Information Minister Perni Venkataramaiah with an iron trowel at his residence in Machilipatnam. According to the reports, a man arrived to visit the minister at his house in Machilipatnam on Sunday morning. The assailant acted as touching Perni Nani’s feet and slammed him with a sharp trowel he had carried along.

The minister was immediately alerted when he knew that he was being attacked. His supporters got cautioned and captured the assailant of the attack. The minister’s shirt was completely ripped in the attack and he narrowly escaped death. The man was instantly arrested for the attack and passed over to the police. The incident occurred when the Minister was partaking in the 13th-day ritual of his mother Nageswaramma who passed away recently due to a prolonged illness.

The charged person was identified as Badugu Nageswara Rao, a mason from Machilipatnam. The suspect was found to be intoxicated at the time of the incident. The police registered a case and examining whether the attack was due to liquor effect or any other cause. Awaiting further information.