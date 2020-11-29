UAE:-7 shisha cafes and 2 laundries closed for flouting COVID-19 protocol

Dubai Municipality has shut down seven shisha cafés and two laundries for failing to follow with precautionary measures.

The civic body announced on its twitter account that the action was taken during inspection campaign. The municipality also issued warnings to 12 establishments while four were issued fines yesterday. Seven shisha cafés have been closed in Al Mamzar and Hor Al Anz areas while two laundries were shut in Al Nahda-2 area in Dubai.

Violations included lack of social distancing, sharing of shisha between customers and continuing to use multiple-use pipes and not single-use ones. With anything that has recently reopened, there have been stringent rules in place to ensure the virus is kept at bay, and there are fines and other repercussions in place for those found not following guidelines.