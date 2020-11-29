UAE National Day: Abu Dhabi announces important decision

An important decision had been announced in Abu Dhabi. The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced the decision. The decision was announced to mark the 49th National Day celebration of UAE.

As per the ITC, free parking will be allowed throughout the four-day holiday. The parking spaces will be free of charge during the Commemoration Day and National Day holiday starting from Tuesday, December 1, to 7.59am on Saturday, December 5.

The ITC has urged the public to adhere to Mawaqif regulations regarding resident parking from 9pm to 8am to avoid being fined. The fine for parking in residents-only parking spaces is Dh200 and the car is towed four hours after the ticket has been issued.

The ITC has also informed that public buses and ferry services in Abu Dhabi will operate according to the same schedule of Fridays and official holidays.