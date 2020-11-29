US lawmaker has expressed concern over reports of China’s continuing construction activities

Expressing concern over reports of China’s illegal construction activities along the Indian border in Ladakh, an influential US lawmaker has said that America will always continue to stand with India and oppose any “revisionist efforts” by the Chinese government or anyone else to challenge the peace and stability in the region.

Democratic congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi s said, “I am aware of and concerned with the public reports surrounding Chinese military construction along the disputed border with India. If these reports are true, and I hope they are not, China’s continued military provocations will continue to escalate tensions in the region.” He added, “The United States will always continue to stand with our Indian partners in the Indo-Pacific region while opposing any revisionist efforts by the Chinese government or anyone else to challenge peace and stability.”

He also said, “I think his selection Kamala Harris only cements a relationship given her Indian roots. Secretary of State-nominee Anthony Blinken is also a longtime friend of India. He knows the region extremely well. I trust that incoming Secretary Blinken is going to take the relationship to new heights, along with President Biden and vice president Harris.” He further said, “They are going to continue the approach that has largely been taken by Democratic and Republican presidents, which is we stand with India in the region, and opposing any kind of militaristic action on the part of any neighbor, including China.”