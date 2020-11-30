‘7 MPs, MLAs are ready to join BJP’: Claims BJP leader

A senior leader of BJP has revealed that at least 7 MPs, MLAs including a minister will soon join BJP. Saumitra Khan, BJP MP from West Bengal said this.

“It is just a matter of time before TMC leaders Subrata Mukherjee, Goutam Deb, Rabindranath Ghosh and Sourav Chakraborty switch sides. These matters will be first discussed within the (BJP) party before a decision is taken,” said Saumitra Khan.

“At least five TMC MPs could resign any moment. Saugata Roy may be speaking on behalf of the TMC in front of the camera but he would also join the list once the camera is off,” BJP?MP?Arjun Singh had told the media on Saturday. Another BJP MP, Locket Chatterjee, claimed TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee is likely to join the BJP.

But ruling TMC leaders had denied the claims and said that the BJP leaders are just day dreaming.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won 40% of the vote share in Bengal and bagged 18 out of the 42 seats in the state