As there is chance for low pressure to become depression; rainfall likely in TN, Kerala and coastal AP….

A low pressure area lay over Bay of Bengal and it is likely to form a depression and bring rains in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and south coastal Andhra Pradesh till December 3, the India Meteorological Department said.

“It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during next 36 hours and likely to intensify further thereafter. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and reach near south Tamil Nadu coast around December 2.”

The IMD said,”Scattered to widespread rainfall activity very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Rayalaseema during 01st-03rd December, 2020. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with moderate thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during December 1-3 and isolated extremely rainfall likely over south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala on 02nd December 2020.”

An Orange alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts on December 2 and a yellow alert for Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts.