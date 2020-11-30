China shifts claim on India; says ‘coronavirus was originated in India”

China claimed that COVID-19 was originated in India. They said that just because COVID-19 cases were first reported in Wuhan does not mean the contagion originated from the central Chinese city. The researchers at the Shanghai Institute for Biological Sciences suggest the virus existed on the Indian subcontinent before the Wuhan outbreak.

Asked whether that is China’s official view too, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing that even though China was the first to report coronavirus but doesn’t necessarily mean China is where the virus originated. “So we believe the origin process is a complex scientific issue which requires joint efforts on COVID-19 cooperation from the scientific community worldwide. Only by doing so, we can guard against future risks because origin tracing is an evolving and sustained process that involves many countries and regions”, he said.

