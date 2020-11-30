Governor may ask the Chief Minister to prove majority in assembly: Claims BJP leader

A BJP leader has claimed that the Governor may soon ask the Chief Minister to prove majority in the state assembly. BJP MP Saumitra Khan has said this.

“The way the MLAs have been dissenting and leaving Trinamool, the governor may all of a sudden ask the CM to prove majority… There is a possibility,” said Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) West Bengal state president Saumitra Khan.

Earlier Khan has claimed that at least 7 MLAs including ministers in the West Bengal will soon join BJP. “It is just a matter of time before TMC leaders Subrata Mukherjee, Goutam Deb, Rabindranath Ghosh and Sourav Chakraborty switch sides. These matters will be first discussed within the (BJP) party before a decision is taken,” said Saumitra Khan.