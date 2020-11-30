Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reaches 96.8% in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate has reached at 96.8% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate has also improved to 1.6%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 232 new coronavirus cases along with 393 recoveries and 12 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Thus the total coronavirus cases has surged to 357,360. The total recoveries also mounted to 346,802. The death toll climbed to 5896.

Also Read: 215 new coronavirus cases in Oman

Most number of cases were reported from Riyadh 67. It is followed by Makkah 42, Madinah 32, Eastern Province 28, Asir 23, Khaseem 17, Najran 7, Tabuk 3, Jizan 3, Hail 3 and Al Jauf 2. At present there 4662 active cases in the country. In this 659 are in critical condition and under treatment in ICU.