Health workers in the UK are expected to receive the vaccine within a week….

London: Health workers in the UK will receive the Covid vaccine within a week, according to a report. Pfizer, will give access to Covid vaccine for UK next week. Reports indicate that the UK plans to make the vaccine available to health workers thereafter.

The medical world is looking forward to Pfizer, who is rated 95 percent effective in clinical trials. The UK is responsible for 40 million doses of Pfizer. The order has already been placed. If all goes according to plan, the first phase of the vaccine will begin distribution in the UK on December 7.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Business Minister Nathim Sahawi to oversee the distribution of the vaccine in the UK.