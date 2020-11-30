Hindu Jagaran Manch blocks national highway demanding ‘UP-style love Jihad’ law

Agartala: Hindu Jagaran Mancha supporters and locals block the national highway demanding a strict law against ‘Love Jihad’. Hundreds of people gathered in front of Subhash Setu in the Udaipur sub-division of Tripura. Hindu organizations alleging that the Tripura police have failed to arrest the accused person involved in encouraging ‘Love Jihad’.

At least nine cases were registered across the state during the lockdown period. “Cases were registered in Bishalgarh, Boxanagar, Udaipur police station, but so far the police have failed to arrest any of the accused persons in connection with any of the cases,” Uttam Dey, Hindu Jagaran Mancha Pradesh President, said. “We will ensure that the minor girl who was allegedly raped after being abducted gets justice. Nobody is beyond the law,” Agriculture minister Pranajit Singha Roy said. The Hindu group leaders said that a number of cases have been registered under different police stations in the past couple of months.

