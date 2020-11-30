Know how to use coconut oil for better hair growth. Read more!!!

Using Coconut oil will keep your hair in good condition. It also helps reduce protein loss. Coconut oil has very high moisture retaining capacity. It can help prevent split ends by regularly massaging your hair.

Coconut oil is an extremely versatile health and beauty product. Daily grooming practices like washing, brushing and styling can cause damage to your hair and leave it looking frizzy, broken and dry. Researchers found that coconut oil was better at preventing protein loss than both the mineral and sunflower oils when applied either before or after the hair was washed.

Coconut oil is predominantly made up of a medium-chain fatty acid called lauric acid. This gives coconut oil a long, straight structure, which is more easily absorbed deep into the hair shaft. Applying oil to your hair before you wash it can reduce the amount of water absorbed by the hair shaft and the degree to which the cuticle scales “stick up.” This makes it less prone to damage while it’s wet.