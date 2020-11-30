How to view WhatsApp Status updates without notifying them? Look here.

View someone’s WhatsApp Status without them knowing on Android. When you view status updates from your contacts on WhatsApp, usually they get an indication that you have seen it. But sometimes, you might secretly want to check out their status without actually letting them know.

And since they are not accessed from within the app, the view status will remain unseen by you for the particular contact. This method doesn’t support viewing text updates. This is another way to view WhatsApp status updates, without notifying your contacts.

However, there is a catch. Just as switching off the Read Receipts for messages does not let you know if the person has read your message or not, you will also not be able to see who all have checked your status. But if you are okay with not keeping a tab on who all viewed your status, then this feature comes really handy.

This is the only official way in which you can view your contacts’ status updates on WhatsApp without notifying them. Note that, with this option, you also lose access to read receipt indicators (blue ticks) in WhatsApp chats. If you don’t mind that, this might just be the perfect method for you. As a bonus, your contacts also don’t get read receipts for the chats you read.