Joe Biden twists ankle while playing with his dog…Read more!!!

American president-elect Joe Biden has fractured his right foot after slipping while playing with his dog Major.

“Initial x-rays did not show any obvious fracture,” but medical staff ordered a more detailed CT scan, his doctor, Kevin O’Connor said. The subsequent scan found tiny fractures of two small bones in the middle of his right foot, O’Connor said. “It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks,” O’Conner said.

Biden and his wife, Jill, adopted Major in 2018, having acquired their first dog, Champ, after the 2008 election. The Bidens have said they will be bringing their dogs to the White House.

Biden has frequently dismissed questions about his age on the campaign trail. He released a doctor’s report in December that disclosed he takes statin tablets to keep his cholesterol at healthy levels, but his doctor described him as “healthy, vigorous” and “fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency”.