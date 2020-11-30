Launch of Vivo V20 Pro 5G in India confirmed. Know more!!!

Vivo V20 Pro India will be launch soon, the smart phone maker confirmed on Thursday evening. Vivo posted on social media that the V20 Pro is coming on December 2 and even rolled out media invites for the same.

The smart phone is declared to be company’s slimmest till now and will have support for 5G. It will compete with OnePlus Nord and Samsung Galaxy M51, among other devices. The V20 Pro price in India will be released during the launch. However, it is likely to be positioned around Rs 30,000. The company states that it will price the smart phone aggressively, like the V20 and V20 SE. The Vivo V20 costs Rs 24,990 in India and the Pro model will certainly be expensive than it.

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G has a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 765G chipset is coupled with 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. It does not feature a microSD card slot.