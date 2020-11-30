May this Gurpurab bring happiness and joy a plenty to your life; Guru Nanak Jayanthi…

The Purnima Tithi of the Kartik month is a significant day because it marks the day of birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of the Sikh faith. Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born on this day in 1469 in a place called Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, now known as Nanaka Sahib.

The day starts with an ‘Akhand Path’, where a 48-hour long verse from the holy Guru Granth Sahib is recited across various Gurudwaras. This year, the auspicious day falls on November 30.

Today, the 551st Gurpurab of the Sikh Guru will be observed. Legend has it that Nanak was born at around 1.20 am. Therefore, the evening prayers continue till then, as worshippers sing Gurbani in his praise. It finally comes to an end around 2.00 am.