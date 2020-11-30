Musician in viral ‘vibing cat’ meme returns with new performance….Watch!!!!

Bilal Goregen, a musician from Turkey, has been part of social media trend that has gone viral on almost every popular platform. The visual features in the immensely popular ‘vibing cat’ meme, where he is seen playing the darbuka on a bench while an animated cat nods its head to the beats.

Now, Bilal is back with another performance of a popular song that has impressed many desi netizens. He performed ‘Kaliyon Ka Chaman’ while playing the darbuka in a park.

Watch it here:

A user commented, “He did all the music himself along with singing in a language he does’t understand. One man army. Living legend”. “What a talent man!!!… this shouldn’t be meme material.. rather his talent should be appreciated and given a chance to be performed in big platforms..” wrote another.