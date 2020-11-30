‘Mysterious’ metal monolith disappears from US desert. Know more!!!

The monolith that was first founded by a team of biologists in a helicopter above the Utah wilderness more than a week ago has disappeared.

The mysterious monolith was somehow placed deep into Utah’s remote red rock country and experienced widespread national and international interest after it was first spotted by Utah Department of Wildlife Resources biologists on an errand surveying bighorn sheep on Nov. 18.

State officials quickly exploded the idea that the monolith was put there by space aliens, and said it would not have been easy to place, regardless of who did it, as roads leading to the area follow rough and hazardous terrain. Ryan Bacher, an avid Utah outdoorsman and helicopter pilot, said, “Twenty-four hours later, my close friend, who is also a helicopter pilot, flew his family down to see as well and found it taken down.” The Utah Department of Heritage said, “It irreversibly altered the natural environment on public lands. While the monolith is interesting, we cannot condone vandalism of any type.”