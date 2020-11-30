Nagaland clarifies about the report of the discovery of diamond-like stones from a village

Recently some social media posts claim about the discovery of diamond-like stones in a village of Nagaland. A four-member team of geologists to visit Wanching village and submit a report about the claim. For the “rare and naturally occurring” precious minerals, they started digging the area for so many days.

The geologist suggested that the diamond-like stones may be quartz or some other kind of crystal but confirmation will be available only next week. Wanching has about 700 households with a population of around 4500. It falls under the Wakching subdivision of Mon district. Minerals available in Nagaland include coal, limestone, petroleum and natural gas, nickel, cobalt, chromium, magnetite, copper, zinc, and platinum. Mon is over 330km from capital Kohima.

