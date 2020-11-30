The last lunar eclipse of 2020 is today: it will last for hours

New Delhi: The last lunar eclipse of 2020 is today. It will be the fourth and last lunar eclipse of the year. It will be longer than the last three lunar eclipses this year. The lunar eclipse takes place on the day of Karthika Purnima in the month of Karthika. The last three lunar eclipses of this year were on January 10, June 5 and July 4.

The lunar eclipse will start at 1:04 pm Indian time and will end at 5:25 pm Indian time. According to astronomers, a total lunar eclipse will not be visible in India. Astronomers say people in the northeastern part of India will probably be able to see the eclipse. Partial eclipses can be seen in Ranchi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Varanasi and Bhubaneswar.

The eclipse will be fully visible in Europe, Munich, Australia, North America and South Africa. There are three types of lunar eclipses: full lunar eclipses, full lunar eclipses, and partial lunar eclipses. A light lunar eclipse will take place today.