UAE: 766 mosques will reopen for Friday prayers. Read more!!!

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai has declared that it will reopen 766 mosques for Friday prayers in Dubai, starting December 4.

Dr Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director-General of the IACAD, said, “The suspension of Friday prayers and sermons has been lifted for 766 mosques in Dubai that will now follow strict Covid-19 safety precautions such as worshippers adhering to social distancing, masks and hygiene measures. In order to accommodate more worshippers, we have also allowed Friday prayers to be conducted in 60 other mosques that were previously only meant for the five daily prayers.”

For the Friday prayers, the number of worshippers permitted to attend will be reduced to 30 per cent of the capacity, with prayers allowed in the outer courtyards and broadcast over loudspeakers. The duration of the Friday sermon will not exceed 10 minutes; all those attending must wear a face mask as well as bring their own prayer rug, which must not be left in the mosque or shared with anyone else. IACAD stressed the need to follow the instructions for Friday prayers, which include preventing the distribution of food and water.