UAE Martyr’s Day: The residents pushed to give one-minute silence to honor martyrs

The UAE will bear in mind and honor the sacrifices of its fallen heroes at the moment because it marks the Commemoration Day.

The nation has launched nationwide inventiveness to honor its fallen heroes, pay recognition to their sacrifices and deliver all of the helps and comfort to their households. Government and non-government organizations, UAE nationals in addition to expatriates participate in numerous actions that happen on the big day to precise gratitude for the martyrs’ sacrifices and save their legacy.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said, “On Martyrs Day, I would like to join the nation in paying tribute to their heroism and saluting their devotion to protecting our country and our people.” “We commemorate today their children who responded to their call of duty, fought and died while defending our country, its dignity, sovereignty and independence.”