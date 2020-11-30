UAE recorded over 5Om cyber attacks in Gulf Cooperation Council. Know more!!!

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates pointed the Kingdom’s solidarity with the Afghan people and government in the face of terrorism and blind violence that target Afghanistan’s security and stability.

In the GCC, Trend Micro identified 41,236,550 e-mail threats; 13,181,016 URL victims; and 61,314 URL hosted attacks. Malware continues to emerge, with Trend Micro reporting 2,392,097 malware detections, and another 2,294 banking malware detections in the region. The worldwide, pandemic related threats have been the single largest type of threat suffered by organizations in the first half of the year.

Dr. Moataz Bin Ali, vice president, Middle East & North Africa, Trend Micro, said, “The GCC’s high rates of cyber-attacks across e-mail, URL, and malware show that cybercriminals are ramping up their exploits of the weak points in organizations’ endpoints, network, and cloud — especially with Covid-19-related threats.” He added, “As the region’s only in-person technology event in 2020, Gitex is a key event for Trend Micro to spread the importance of cyber security in the shift to digital transformation.” “We are returning to Gitex to show how Middle East organizations can reinvent their cyber security posture and processes.”