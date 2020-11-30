Virus Updates!!! Rajasthan BJP MLA tested positive for COVID-19

India has reported a single day rise of 41,810 new COVID-19 cases and 496 fatalities, pushing the country’s total caseload to 93.92 lakh and death toll to 1.36, according to the Union Health Ministry.

BJP MLA from Rajasthan’s Rajsamand, Kiran Maheshwari, also surrendered to the pandemic at Gurugram’s Medanta hospital. The Union health ministry yesterday said that nearly 71 per cent of the 496 new corona virus deaths are from eight states and union territories with Delhi reporting the highest number of 89 deaths followed by Maharashtra with 88 and West Bengal with 52.

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the US topped 200,000 for the first time on Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The ministry said that the recent active COVID-19 caseload of the country stands at4,53,956, which includes 4.83 per cent of the total corona virus infections reported so far. Maharashtra reported the highest positive change with the addition of 1,940 cases, whereas Delhi recorded the highest negative change with a decrease of 1,603 active cases in a single day.