“20 years ago, today… this happened!! #MissWorld2000,” wrote Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra recently got nostalgic after she recalled her Miss World crowning which clocked 20 years on November 30. Sharing a picture on her Instagram Stories, she wrote: “20 years ago, today… this happened!! #MissWorld2000.” The actress reposted a video of her crowning ceremony posted by her team to commemorate the special occasion.

Priyanka has often spoken about this particular life-changing incident of her life. Only recently, she had shared a hilarious video clip where her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra had said how she had reacted to her daughter’s win. Dr. Chopra recalled how she said the “stupidest thing” ever. She said: “I had tears streaming down my eyes what’s going to happen. I just need to hug her. And when I hugged her I spoke the stupidest thing — Instead of telling her that I was so glad, so happy that you’re Miss World. I said, ‘Babe, now what will happen to your studies’.”

The actress said she was meant to return home and appear for her exams. On completing 20 years in the entertainment business, Priyanka had shared a video from her Miss India winning moment in which she said how she was never meant to win. She had a train booked as she was to go back home and give her board exams. Priyanka explained how she was only 16 at that time.