An old man was made to eat soap dipped in chocolate in the name of prank, YouTuber criticized….

Many prank videos go viral on social media. You may have seen videos of people being scared out of the dark and proposing love. But the prank video that is now going viral on social media is not only fun but also extremely disturbing. The video shows an elderly, poor old man eating soap dipped in chocolate in the name of prank.

The video came from Colombia. Milton Dominguez, a YouTuber, is behind the act. You can go to the nearest shop and buy soap blocks and inject the stick. Then they are dipped in chocolate. Not only does it not look like soap at first glance, but it is not ice cream. This is what is seen being eaten by the elderly.

You can see the old man eating what he thought was real ice cream and later realizing the mistake. As the video went viral on social media, many criticized Milton. Most people would say that if the soap had gotten into the stomach and caused health problems.

Milton has been charged and fined by the police for committing such a heinous act. Milton publicly apologized after the video went viral, contrary to expectations.