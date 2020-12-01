Farmers protest: Police arrested Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Dadi

An 82-year-old Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Dadi was detained by police as she joined farmers’ protest. She was also known as the “Dadi of Shaheen Bagh”. “We are the daughters of farmers… We will raise our voice, the government should listen to us,” Bano stated earlier. Her husband died about 11 years in the past and he or she at present lives in Shaheen Bagh along with her daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are protesting in opposition to the three farm legal guidelines handed by Parliament in September. They have been tenting in and around Delhi demanding that the legal guidelines must be taken again by the Centre. Farmers are protesting in opposition to the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Also read: Anushka Sharma talks about the importance of yoga during pregnancy…Read more!!!