Anushka Sharma talks about the importance of yoga during pregnancy…Read more!!!

Bollywood Actress Anushka Sharma shared the importance of yoga during pregnancy. Her husband Kohli, who helps Anushka in yoga, can also be seen nearby.

‘Yoga has a lot of importance in my life. So the doctors told me that everything I had done before pregnancy could be done at this time with the help of someone else.

This exercise is ‘hands-down’ (and legs up) the most difficult one ?#ThrowbackP.S. – As yoga is a big part of my… Posted by Anushka Sharma on Monday, November 30, 2020

“This exercise is more difficult. The wall was used for body support. The husband helped her to stay balanced and more secure. This was done under the supervision of my yoga teacher, Efa Shroff. They had given me instructions online. I am very happy to be able to continue yoga even when I am pregnant.”- Anushka wrote with the picture.