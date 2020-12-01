For the first time in India, ATMs are being set up inside jails for prisoners….

Patna: For the first time in India, ATMs are being set up inside jails for inmates. Inmates at the Purnia Central Jail in Bihar are being provided with ATM facilities inside the jail. Authorities said they decided to set up an ATM in the jail to help inmates withdraw money for their daily needs.

Prisoners’ working hours range from four to eight hours. They are paid between Rs 52 and Rs 103 and the money is deposited in their accounts. Until January 2019, wages were paid by check.

“State Bank of India officials have been asked to set up an ATM inside the jail. It is hoped that action will be taken within two weeks, ”said Purnia Central Jail Superintendent Jitendra Kumar.

A total of 750 prisoners are in jail. The jail superintendent said 600 of them had bank accounts. He said ATM cards had been issued to 400 prisoners and the rest would be issued soon. The new measure is aimed at curbing the influx of relatives and other inmates at the jail gate, officials said.