Google Play’s List of Best Android Apps in 2020 released. Know more!!!

Today, Google declared Google Play Best of 2020’ winners for India.

In a release Google said, “More than ever before, this year we were brought together by our favorite apps and games, even when we were apart. And this time around, we’ve added a few goodies in our Best of Play picks including new categories that you’ll find especially relevant and useful, such as special picks for the best apps for personal growth and everyday essentials.”

Earlier in November, Google Play had kicked off voting for its Users’ Choice Awards of 2020, helping recognize the best games and apps of the year. Users could vote from the shortlisted apps and games until November 23.Winners of each category will be announced on December 1. There were 10 shortlisted nominees in each category and they seem to be localized by country. Users could vote by clicking on the banner announcing the Users’ Choice Awards 2020 on Google Play’s homepage.

The apps shortlisted for the Users’ Choice App 2020 in India was Bolkar App, Koo, Moj, MX TakaTak, Pratilipi FM, Reface, Dolby On, Microsoft Office, Zelish, and Vita. Google noted that users should vote for the must-try new apps of this year from this category. Google stated that 2020 Users’ Choice winners for games and apps are World Cricket Championship 3 – WCC3 and Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More. The Sleep stories for calm sleep & meditation by Wysa was named the best app of 2020.