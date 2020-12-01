India Vs Australia: Former England captain talked about the influence Kohli has on youngsters

Virat Kohli is more than a hundred percent charged up every time he takes the field and the Australian team is preparing in equal measure to counter the threat posed by the Indian captain.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said, “My little boy is a little player and all he does is, always says to me, when Virat comes out to bat, just wake me up. As soon as Virat goes out getting caught at midwicket, he goes back inside to do something else. He’s that powerful with the kids. When you see shots like that fly off the middle of the bat without any real effort or did not seem like any much effort going into the stroke – it’s just flying into the stands. He’s a special player, he’s an absolute genius.”

He also added, “The one thing I don’t worry about with Virat Kohli is his batting. There is no concern about his batting whatsoever. He is a wonderful player, he’s the best of the era across the formats, there is no doubt about that.” “I worry about those three Tests that India have without him. I don’t see India being able to win those Tests without the Virat Kohli factor. He is that important for that Test team. His 100s will come. Once he gets one, probably he would get 3-or-4 together, he’s that good.”