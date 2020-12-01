“She believed she could, so she did”: Watch woman performing backflips in a saree

Doing a backflip, also called a back-tuck, is a great way to show off your flexibility and agility, but it’s also an advanced skill. During a backflip, your body makes a full 360-degree rotation in the air. Because a backflip is difficult to achieve, it will likely take you a bit of practice to master it.

Women can do everything that men can and they even do it better. They also can do many things that men cannot. Meet Mili Sarkar, the woman whose backflip in a saree is breaking the Internet. She’s a Powerhouse of Talent! #womenempowerment #WomensRights pic.twitter.com/pNyeBloOCh — Aakash Ranison (@aakashranison) November 30, 2020

Many videos of backflips were shared widely on social media that usually show a performer carrying out the stunt in proper athletic or gymnastics clothing. In June, a user named Sangitha Varier posted a video on her Twitter where a girl was seen performing backflips in a saree. The video was captioned: “Indian women are superwomen.”

Twitter user Aakash Ranison identified the woman as Mili Sarkar. He said, "Women can do everything that men can and they even do it better. They also can do many things that men cannot. Meet Mili Sarkar, the woman whose backflip in a saree is breaking the Internet. She's a Powerhouse of Talent!"