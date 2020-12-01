The government invited farmers’ representatives for discussions as protest intensify

As farmers protesting a set of laws passed recently to liberalize the farm sector intensified their agitation, the Union government has invited farmers’ representatives for the next round of discussions today.

Yesterday, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, said, On November 13, during our last meeting, we decided to conduct the next round of talks on December 3. However, farmers have continued their protests and with the Covid situation and the cold wave, we decided that we needed to talk before December 3.”

Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj India said, “We have not closed our doors for discussions. The talks should be without any condition, sincere, inclusive. We are not interested in going left or right, we are saying ‘repeal these laws’. At least, the government should make clear that it will rethink the laws.” Yesterday, was the fifth day of farmers protesting a set of laws, enacted by Parliament, to allow businesses to freely trade farm produce outside the so-called government-controlled mandi system. PM Modi said, “The opposition has created unfounded fears in the minds of the farmers.