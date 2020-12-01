The India Meteorological Department data shows, November 2020 was Delhi’s coldest in 71 year

November of 2020 was the coldest in the national capital in 71 years, with the mean minimum temperature dropping to 10.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

As per the report, Delhi had recorded a mean minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius in November 1949. The mean minimum temperature for November was 9.6 degrees Celsius in 1938; nine degrees Celsius in 1931 and 8.9 degrees Celsius in 1930.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting center, said, “ a combination of factors including global conditions such as La Nina” and local ones such as “an absence of cloud cover …; whenever there are clear skies, the minimum temperature drops.”

The IMD said, “Currently, Sea Surface Temperatures are below normal over central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, moderate La Niña conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific Ocean. The latest forecast indicates that the moderate La Niña conditions are likely to continue at least till the end of the winter season.” Srivatsava said, “The minimum temperature will remain between 7 degrees and 8 degrees over the next few days, a degree or two degrees below normal — but that the maximum temperatures would be marginally higher than normal.”