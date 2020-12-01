World AIDS Day 2020: ASACS organised an all girls bike rally to spread awareness

Guwahati: The Assam State Aids Control Society (ASACS) along with a city-based NGO ‘Prithibi’ organized an all-girls bike rally to spread awareness. The motorbike rally flagged off from the ASACS office in Khanapara and ended again in Khanapara.

The rally was aimed at breaking taboos about HIV positives and showing solidarity to the struggle of HIV positive patients. Akashitora Saikia, a social activist said, “It is empowering to unite girls from Northeast who are Enfield riders under the umbrella of our NGO Prithibi for Assam State Aids Control Society for a cause. And to encourage people to talk about taboos and empathies with the HIV positive is very gratifying.” Women from various cities, states took part in the awareness program.

