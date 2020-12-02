100’s of people attended ex-BJP minister’s granddaughter’s engagement amid COVID-19. Watch

Amid the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic 100’s of individuals turned to an occasion organized by former minister Kanti Gamit for his granddaughter’s engagement ceremony at his native village. The state authorities have put strict restrictions on wedding ceremony occasions whereby solely 100 visitors are allowed to attend. The video of the occasion by which a whole lot of individuals had been seen dancing one the music has gone viral on social media and confronted backlash.

However, the previous minister regretted the occasion and apologized for the mass gathering. “Every year, we organize a ceremony on the occasion of Tulsi Vivah in our village. So, on Monday, we had organized Tulsi Vivah alongside an engagement ceremony for my granddaughter. We did not send any invitations to people but we had put up a message on WhatsApp and people turned up. Since it was also an engagement ceremony for our granddaughter, we had organized dinner for around 2,000 guests. We did not expect that so many people would turn up. The dinner was followed by a dance program in which so many people turned up and danced. I apologize for the mass gathering,” Kanti Gamit said.

