Supreme Court suggests to keep roads zig-zag to prevent accidents

The Supreme Court said that the road may not be necessarily straight and not capable of high speed. Also they suggests to keep roads zig-zag. It is known that high speed causes innumerable accidents on roads. The bench comprising Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde, Justices A.S. Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian heard the MC Mehta case regarding the felling of 2,940 trees for constructing roads in Uttar Pradesh. The court said that the state may consider the reduction in the number of trees proposed to be cut for the purpose of constructing roads and buildings.

The CJI then questioned the PWD counsel about the species, number and age of the trees and on whose land are the trees. “A tree which has survived for a number of years must be valued accordingly. It must have given oxygen for a number of years,” the CJI said. He asked the counsel about alternate methods which could avoid the cutting the trees. “If you make the road surrounding the trees, there will be less accidents and traffic,” the CJI said.

