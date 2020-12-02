Ministry of Labour in Oman makes important announcement

Ministry of Labour in Oman has made an important announcement. The decision was announced as an efforts to regulate and organise the labour market in the country. The ministry announced that the employers will be given a grace period to adjust the status of their expatriate workers from December 6 to January 6, 2021.

An employer can amend the occupations of expat workers that have been ‘Omanised’ to other occupations in compliance with the requirements for the new profession to be filled.

Also Read: Gulf country terminates expat employees

During the grace period, an employer can alter the professions of expat workers from the banned jobs to other occupations or vice versa. The new rule allows the amendment of occupations according to the requirements of the profession to be filled by expatriate employees. The rule also allows the transfer of expat workers from one employer to another in accordance with the established regulations and procedures.