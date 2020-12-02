5-yr-old boy who lost his parents gets surprise birthday parade…..Watch!!!

A Texas boy whose mother and father both died from COVID-19 celebrated his fifth birthday with a drive-by parade that featured fire trucks, dinosaurs and even Santa and Mrs. Claus. The parade in San Antonio, Texas, took place Saturday, nearly one week after Raiden Gonzalez’s birthday, his first birthday without his parents by his side.

“Everyone, including Raiden, was just overwhelmed with joy,” Margie Bryant, Raiden’s great aunt, told “Good Morning America.” “We were overwhelmed with the response from the community.” Raiden Gonzalez, of San Antonio, Texas, drives a toy car at his fifth birthday parade.

A family planned a small birthday parade to help Raiden celebrate his birthday, but it quickly grew into a community event, with the San Antonio fire and police departments joining in. The parade lasted one hour, and it was the only hour of the day Saturday that it was not raining in San Antonio, according to Bryant.