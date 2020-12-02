54 non-suburban passenger train services announced: Complete list

Railway will operate 54 non-suburban passenger train services. The Eastern Railway will operate these trains from December 2. The trains will operated in West Bengal.

The Union Minister for Railway, Piyush Goyal has announced the resuming of these trains. “Effective 2nd December, Railways to run 54 non-suburban passenger services (27 pairs) from West Bengal. With adequate safety measures in place, this will greatly enhance ease of movement, connectivity & convenience of people of the state,” Piyush Goyal tweeted.

Out of the total 54 trains, 30 will operate in Howrah, 22 in Asansol division and the remaining two in Malda division. In the Howrah division, eight trains each will run in the Bardhaman-Rampurhat section and the Rampurhat-Gumani section respectively. Two trains will run in the Rampurhat-Dumka-Jasidih section. Eight trains will run in the Katwa-Azimgang route and four passenger trains in Katwa-Azimganj sections.

Among the 22 trains in the Asansol division, eight would run in the Bardhaman-Asansol section, two trains in the Andal-Jasidih section and four each in Andal-Santhia, Asansol-Dhanbad, Asansol-Jasidih-Jhajha sections. The remaining two trains in the Malda division would run in the Malda-Barharwa section.

Local train services resumed in Bengal on November 11. As many as 413 suburban trains were being operated in the Sealdah division and 202 in the Howrah division.