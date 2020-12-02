8 killed as sand-laden truck overturns on car

In a tragic incident, at least 8 persons had lost their lives as a sand-laden truck overturned on their car parked on the roadside. Seven people died on the spot, while a woman died in the district hospital during treatment. The accident took place at Devi ganj intersection of Kadhadham Kotwali in UP’s Kaushambi.

The car was on its way to Bangarmau and the sand-laden truck coming from the opposite direction overturned on it. As per reports, the truck driver lost control of the vehicle after one of its tire got burst. The deceased were returning after attending a wedding ceremony nearby.

The deceased were identified as Hiralal (40), his wife Nirmala (35), daughter Vaishnavi (11), son Suraj (9) and Sarvan (45).