After recovering from COVID-19 twice 101-yr-old women tests positive again….

A 101-year-old Italian woman, who survived the Spanish Flu and the Second World War, has now become a COVID-19 ‘warrior’ too. The woman named Maria Orsingher baffled doctors in Italy. Her daughter Carla told the media outlet that Maria was first tested positive for coronavirus back in February after which she was hospitalised in Sondalo.

Carla said that, her mother tested positive for COVID-19 again and was then treated for 18 days. According to reports, Maria’s hospitalisation was more precautionary than necessary, given her age and risks. The deadly virus was still not done with her as she again tested positive last week. However, this time, fortunately, she did not develop any symptoms.

Maria is still recovering in bed. She is deaf and is unable to communicate with her kids. If enduring the Spanish flu wasn’t enough, the 101-year-old has survived COVID-19 twice and she now also expected to recover again.