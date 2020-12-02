COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases rising again in the state…

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 6316 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Malappuram 822, Kozhikode 734, Ernakulam 732, Thrissur 655, Kottayam 537, Thiruvananthapuram 523, Alappuzha 437, Palakkad 427, Kollam 366, Pathanamthitta 299, Wayanad 275, Kannur 201, Idukki 200 and Kasaragod 108.

56,993 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 11.08. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Trunat, POCT PCR, RT A total of 63,78,278 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing. 28 deaths have been confirmed as being caused by Kovid-19.