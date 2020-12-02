Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

In the forex market, the domestic currency the Indian rupee had surged against the US dollar in the early hours of trading. As per the market experts, the sustained foreign fund inflows and weakening of US dollar has supported the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.45 per US dollar. Later it gained momentum and touched 73.43 over its previous close against the US dollar. The Indian rupee had gained by 25 paise against the US dollar.

On Tuesday, the Indian rupee appreciated by 37 paise to close at 73.68 per US dollar. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.17% to 91.15.